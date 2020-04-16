Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

7 Midwest states to partner on reopening the economy

Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky included in partnership
items.[0].image.alt
Local businesses close dining in
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-16 16:00:47-04

LANSING, Mich. — Seven Midwestern governors announced Thursday that they will coordinate on reopening their state economies, after similar pacts were made earlier this week in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

Thursday's announcement covers Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

The governors say they will work with experts and take a “fact-based, data-driven approach to reopening our economy in a way that protects families from the spread of COVID-19.”

All together, the 17 states covered by the three pacts are home to nearly half of the country's population.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Watch local news anytime. Search WCPO 9 on your favorite device!