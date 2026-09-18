Construction worker dead after being hit by vehicle on I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio. — The City of Springdale Police Department reported that a construction worker died early Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle on I-275.

According to police, the crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. on I-275 near the 42.6-mile post, when a vehicle hit a pedestrian construction worker who was working on the highway.

Police say the pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Bethesda North Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash, and police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Police say I-275 eastbound was closed while they investigated the crash but has since reopened.