Cincinnati Navy Week brings sailors, naval traditions to city for first time since 2011

CINCINNATI — More than 65 sailors will arrive in Cincinnati for Navy Week, marking the city’s second event and first since 2011. The week is the 10th stop on the Navy’s “Road Trip to 250” anniversary celebration, highlighting the Navy’s history, modern fleet, and sailors.

According to a press release, throughout the week, sailors will take part in community service projects, educational events and public performances designed to strengthen ties between the Navy and the Cincinnati community.

Cincinnati Navy Week schedule:

Sept.14

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.- Cincinnati Navy Week Proclamation Ceremony

Sept. 15

5:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.- Cincinnati Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers (Navy Day)

Sept. 16

9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.- Doing Business with the Navy & Marine Corps Small Business Workshop 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.- Children's Museum Solo Piano Performance 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.- Teem Speed Puzzling: Wyoming Branch Library

Sept. 17

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.- Children's Museum Solo Piano Performance 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.- A Nation Remembers Opening Ceremony 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.- A Nation Remembers- Veterans Tribute Opening Ceremony 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.- Children's Hospital Solo Piano Performance 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.- Zinzinnati Oktoberfest (Navy Booth) 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.- Oktoberfest Music Performance with Navy Band Great Lakes Popular Music Group 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.- USS Cincinnati Peace Pavilion (Navy Week Celebration) 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.- Music Performance at Community Celebration with Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Quintet

Sept. 18

12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.- Zinzinnati Oktoberfest (Navy Booth) 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.- Zinzinnati Oktoberfest (Navy Booth Display) 11:00 am. to 12:00 p.m.- Children's Museum Solo Piano Performance 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.- Roving Performance at Oktoberfest with Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Quintet 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.- Music Performance at Oktoberfest with Navy Band Great Lakes Popular Music Group 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.- A Nation Remembers Veterans Tribute Parade

Sept. 19

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.- Zinzinnati Oktoberfest (Navy Booth Display) 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.- Cincinnati Museum Center 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.- Music Performance at Oktoberfest with Navy Band Great Lakes Popular Music Group 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.- Roving Performance at Oktoberfest with Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Quintet

Sept. 20

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.- Zinzinnati Oktoberfest (Navy Booth Display)



For more information, go to Navy Outreach | Navy Weeks 2026 | Cincinnati Ohio.