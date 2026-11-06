Cincinnati fire officials investigate suspected arson at Camp Washington restaurant for second time

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati fire officials are investigating a suspected arson at a Camp Washington restaurant after a second fire broke out at the same business within days.

The one-alarm fire happened at BJ’s Fish and Chicken near Colerain Avenue and Hopple Street. The Cincinnati Fire Department said the fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials estimate the damage to the restaurant at approximately $100,000.

The fire is being investigated as a suspected arson. Another fire was reported at the same business Saturday, raising questions about whether the two incidents are connected.

Smoke odors also affected neighboring businesses, including City Gear, where clothing could have been exposed to smoke. The extent of any damage to nearby businesses remains unknown.

The cause of the fires and whether the incidents are connected remain under investigation.