Cincinnati City Council could declare Sept. 25 ‘9 to 5 Day’ in honor of Dolly Parton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council is expected to consider a motion that would recognize Friday as “9 to 5 Day” in honor of Dolly Parton.

The proposed recognition is a nod to Parton’s famous song “9 to 5,” with Friday’s date — Sept. 25, or 9/25 — providing a fitting opportunity for the tribute.

The motion would honor the country music star and her impact beyond music, including her work supporting literacy.

Parton founded the Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children from birth to age 5.

If approved by Cincinnati City Council, the city would officially recognize Friday as “9 to 5 Day.”