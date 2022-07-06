Watch Now
News

Actions

Carlos Santana collapses on stage during Pine Knob concert

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township Tuesday night, according to witnesses and several reports.
Carlos Santana
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 23:09:13-04

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township Tuesday night, according to witnesses and several reports.

A concertgoer sent video to 7 Action News. The video shows a medical team being brought up to help the 74-year-old guitarist off stage.

The rest of the show was canceled.

Last year, Santana underwent an "emergency" heart procedure.

7 Action News is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.