Carlos Santana collapses on stage during Pine Knob concert

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Independence Township Tuesday night, according to witnesses and several reports.

A concertgoer sent video to 7 Action News. The video shows a medical team being brought up to help the 74-year-old guitarist off stage.

The rest of the show was canceled.

Last year, Santana underwent an "emergency" heart procedure.

7 Action News is working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.