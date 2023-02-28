Black-owned businesses in the Cincinnati area you can support year-round

Share Facebook

Here are some fashion favorites: Junebug Jewelry Designs | 1327 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | Owner and principal jewelry maker Dawn Grady has studied the craft for more than 10 years. She sells handcrafted mixed metal and natural stone jewelry. You can browse her downtown Cincinnati location or shop online. You’ll find choker, collar, and pendant necklaces, earrings, cuff bangles and bracelets and large cocktail rings. Provided

Classy Chics Shoe Boutique | 905 W Northbend Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45224 | Shawna Davis founded Classy Chics Shoe Boutique in 2016. Before that, she owned a beauty salon for 15 years, so you can say she’s always been in the world of beauty and fashion. The shop prides itself on carrying limited stock of every shoe, which minimizes the chance of you seeing someone else with your shoes on. Davis says she encourages her customers “to walk a sole-ful purpose fashionable, fearlessly, and confidently.” Provided

Beezfly Closet | 2541 Cook St. Cincinnati, OH 45214 | You can rely on BeezFly Closet to find the latest trends at an affordable price. The women’s brand caters to ladies of all sizes. It was founded in 2012 by Brandi Carpenter. You can shop the brand in-store in Silverton or online. Provided

Moreau Sewing Unlimited |1622 Chase Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223; 1351 Main St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | With more than 35 years of experience under his belt, Ian Moreau is the guy you want to see when you have a missing button or loose hem. Moreau Sewing Unlimited offers tailoring, alterations and even sewing classes. He specializes in bespoke tailoring, custom clothing, bridal alterations, maternity alterations and leather repair. Moreau plans to open a fabric store on Main Street in March. Provided

BlaCkOWned Outerwear | 822 Elm St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | Cincinnati natives Means Cameron and Marcus Ervin started selling hoodies out of the trunk of an old Honda. Now, they have a brick-and-mortar store right next to the coffee shop they own. What started out as just streetwear has turned into a one-of-a-kind sportswear apparel store. Black Owned Outerwear is the only Black-owned brand to have a licensing deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. They’re working on a licensing agreement to sell University of Cincinnati merchandise as well. Provided

Hutch Baby | 1209 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | This OTR kid and baby clothing store specializes in using sustainable fabric and stocking eco-friendly clothing. Hutch Baby started out in Kenwood Mall, then moved to an OTR pop-up shop on Elm Street. Now, they have a permanent spot on Vine Street. The store boasts a lactation room and a back playroom, so while they play you can shop. Provided

Heads Up Trading Co. | 2701 Spring Grove Ave. Suite 1600 Cincinnati, OH 45225 | Heads Up Trading Co. is the brainchild of husband and wife team Robert and Shenecka Bedford. The handmade, fair-trade fashion accessory shop was founded in July 2016. The items are made by an array of people of indigenous cultures. Their intent is to create employment opportunities for people around the world. Provided

Corporate | 2643 Erie Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45208 | Corporate has been getting Tri-State sneakerheads their fix since 2008. Their Hyde Park location is home to several collections, collaborations and rare or hard-to-find sneakers. In 2021, they expanded to Indianapolis. The brand also has a foundation called “Bigger Than Sneakers,” which hosts the BTS Academy. The mentorship program served middle and high school students and encourages them to engage in fashion merchandising, marketing and entrepreneurship. Provided

Lavish Kulture | 1661 California Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45237 | This unisex streetwear brand operates out of Bond Hill. Their tagline, “For the Kulture,” is on many of its items. You can find everything from hoodies to beanies, jeans and even shoes. Provided

Now to some beauty, fitness and wellness favorites... Black & Bossie | This Black hair care line has been Black-owned since 1982. Mary Bolar Washington created Black & Bossie at her kitchen table when she got tired of the chemicals in hair products. Now, the line promises its products are sulfate-free, silicone-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. Black & Bossie used to have a headquarters in Cincinnati, but you can find their products throughout Ohio and Kentucky. They’re even in stores as far as New Jersey and South Carolina. Provided

Garden of Wellness | 432 Ray Norrish Dr. Cincinnati OH 45246 | Garden of Wellness is owned by award-winning massage therapist Andrea Pouncy Waite. Her philosophy is “your body is your garden to your soul.” She’s a proponent of holistic massage, allowing the body to heal itself. Waite has 11 years as a massage therapist under her belt, as well as a decade as a licensed esthetician. She is certified in prenatal and pediatrics massage, maternity Reiki and lymphatic drainage massage. Provided

Hair on the Floor Barbershop | 2603 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41014 | Reggie England is the founder of Hair on the Floor Barbershop. The shop recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary but has run into a major issue: it sustained serious damage after the restaurant next door caught fire. Now, it’s full of soot, smells of smoke and remains closed. England’s team is currently doing house calls. They’ve started a GoFundMe to rebuild and are asking for people to donate. Provided

Uptown Salon | 4939 Paddock Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45237 | Second-generation hairstylist Lashonda Rosemond owns Uptown Salon and Spa. After seven years of doing hair at other people’s salons, she opened up her own shop in 2011. Uptown stylists offer a full range of services, but specialize in healthy hair, blowouts and extensions. Provided

Barcode Glam Studio | 7817 Cooper Rd. Suite B Cincinnati, OH 45242 | Shanequa J. owns Barcode Glam Studio. She’s a licensed esthetician who’s been in the industry for more than a decade. Shanequa said she has a passion for enhancing natural beauty. The team at Barcode Glam specializes in lash extension, brow threading and waxing, microblading and MUA services. Provided

Jonnie’s Hair Care | 7600 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45231 | Jonnie Kimmons, the owner of Jonnie’s Hair Care, prides herself in being a hair loss specialist. Jonnie has a passion for helping people who may suffer from hair loss due to medical conditions, medical treatments and even alopecia. She has more than 30 years of experience helping men, women and children feel their best. Her team is made up of stylists who can specialize in hair care on all hair types and textures. Provided

Distinguished Cuts Barbershop | 5826 Bramble Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45227 | Terrell Walker and Ernest Morgan own Distinguished Cuts Barbershop. Their team of five has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Distinguished Cuts Barbershop offers discounts for seniors and children who bring in their report cards with good grades. If you catch them during football season, you might get a cut and a slice of pizza during the big games. The barbershop is open to men, women and children. Provided

Grace + Grit Spa | 6712 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45236 | Crystal Grace is the owner and an esthetician at Grit + Grace Spa. She left her career of 19 years to become an expert in self-care. Grace said the first time she received a facial, “it completely changed [her] life.” Her all-women team provides skincare services, massage therapy and now craniosacral therapy and Reiki. Grace +Grit also has a program called “What Love Does,” where they gift women with cancer and caregivers spa services. Provided

Fitness 1o1 | 7051 Yankee Rd. Liberty Township, OH 45044 | Fit 1o1 believes that workout plans aren’t one size fits all. They want to create something tailor-made for their clients, including exercise and nutrition. And most of all, Fit 1o1 is focused on being affordable. The gym boasts highly-skilled trainers to continuously track clients and adjust plans if necessary. Provided

IMEC Training Complex | 611 Shepherd Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45215 | Owner George Brown created IMEC Training Complex to be a full-scale training facility to help young athletes prepare for Division I sports. But adults can also get a good sweat in. The 12,000-square-foot facility has 25 yards of field turf, a 40-yard indoor track, cardio and strength training equipment and a sauna. Brown has more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry and has helped several athletes reach their dreams in football, basketball, soccer, softball, lacrosse and more. Provided

Tii Fit | Tierra White knows the struggle of fitting in a workout. After working 10 years as an engineer, White said she was experiencing burnout — she wasn’t eating well and struggled to maintain a healthy weight. But White said her mindset shifted once she told herself she just hadn’t found something to motivate her. Thus Tii Fit was born. Tii Fit works around three pillars: Fitness, nutrition and mental. White leads classes that target specific parts of the body like Glute Camp. And will even bring the workout to your workplace. You can even access short, free workouts on her website. Provided

NKO Yoga | 4131 E. Galbraith Rd. Deer Park, OH 45236 | When Natasha Kohorst turned 40, she was using a cane to recover after a double hip surgery. She says yoga “gave [her] back the life [she] missed.” She’s a registered yoga teacher, certified prenatal instructor and Master Reiki healer. NKO Yoga’s mission is to transform, inspire and embrace. The location offers studio and private classes. Provided

Flex Fitness Personal Training Boutique | 9402 Towne Square Ave. Suite F Cincinnati, OH 45242 | Owner Gina Brunis started Flex Fitness Personal Training Boutique in 2020. She had her own struggles with being overweight and dealing with health issues. Brunis focused on a more active and healthy lifestyle for a decade before she decided to start a new journey. She became a certified trainer and now provides a space where people can become healthier and happier in an environment that is safe, clean and supportive. Provided

1 More Rep | 4805 Whetsel Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45227 | Dwayne Wilson, a current Cincinnati police sergeant and former basketball player at Xavier University, owns 1 More Rep. He said 1 More Rep is greater than he originally envisioned and it’s a true community, no matter his clients’ fitness level. You can take classes like “Climb,” the gym’s high-intensity, full-body, no-impact workout. Or you can do 1-on-1 training with a 1 More Rep coach in the fitness room. Provided

Body Revamped | 8876 Colerain Ave Cincinnati, OH 45251 | Tosha Hill’s fitness journey started in 2018 after she gained 50 pounds because of a new migraine medication. After a couple of months of training, Hill lost the weight but gained the inspiration to create Body Revamped in September 2019. Hill offers virtual boot camp, bridal boot camp, personal training, plus studio boot camp and strength training. Provided

RushFit | 1124 Broadway St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | Founded by Russia Edwards, Rush Fit aims to make workouts personable, inclusive and achievable. She calls RushFit a boutique fitness studio. Services include private training, small group training and additional nutritional support. Provided

Surmount Fitness and Performance | Brian Barney wanted to use his skills as a licensed physical therapist to provide individualized run coaching. Who better to trust than a strength and conditioning specialist who also was a track and field athlete at the University of Cincinnati? Barney’s goal is to help individuals return to an active lifestyle or improve their athletic performance. This also includes helping clients with recovery plans. Provided

There are also Black-owned arts and entertainment companies in the Tri-State: Cincinnati Black Theatre Company | 2237 Losantiville Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45237 | Cincinnati Black Theatre Company prides itself on providing access to the arts. The theatre company offers top-notch theatrical products, including children’s theatre and educational programming. The “Imagine That!” program serves elementary through high school students, hoping to inspire the next generation of theater artists and audiences. Provided

Legacy Genius | If you’re more of a homebody, stay inside and play a game from Blac-owned education game company, Legacy Genius. The trivia games are developed by Dr. Ron Jackson, a University of Cincinnati professor who wanted to celebrate distinctive cultural legacies. The games aim to be fun and fast-paced, with the first person to get to 10 named as the winner. The card games come with different themes like Black fraternity and sorority trivia plus the recently released Trailblazers edition of Black History trivia. Provided

OTR Escape | 1112 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | Founded by Frank Hailstock in 2018, OTR Escape offers multiple rooms suitable for players of all experience levels. Each escape room is themed differently with unique puzzles and clues for players to solve within the time limit. You can find it inside the OTR Funplex. Provided

And, of course, we gathered some popular restaurants and bars: Out The Way Bar & Grill | 4880 Union Center Pavilion West Chester, OH 45069 | Out The Way Bar & Grill is for true sports fanatics. They invite patrons to watch any big game on one of their many big-screen TVs. Outfitted with a jukebox, covered bar, pool tables and arcade games, it might be the perfect spot to hang out. Out the Way Bar & Grill is located in West Chester. Provided

Danyelle’s Bellevue Tavern | 615 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 | Danyelle’s Bellevue Tavern is owned by Keith and Alison Gwynn and Jessica Byrd. The three opened up the bar after the death of Danyelle Echoles Byrd, the Gwynn’s longtime friend and Byrd’s wife. Danyelle Echoles Byrd played for Colerain High School and eventually played for Northern Kentucky University’s basketball team, a part of the team that won the 2008 NCAA Division II National Championship. She passed away in October 2018 before fulfilling her dream of opening up a bar. The Gwynns and Byrd have filled the bar with many pieces of Danyelle’s memorabilia. Provided

6 ‘N The Mornin’ | 7714 Montgomery Rd Unit H Cincinnati, OH 45236 | Owner Trey Graham grew up in the south. The Florida State University alum missed the southern breakfast he used to get when he lived in Atlanta, so he decided to get his fix by opening 6 ‘N The Mornin’. The restauranteur has been working in food joints since he was 14 years old. The menu features classics like the omelet and something a little different like red velvet waffles or the Hattiesburg Hash. Provided

Flavors of the Isle | 1807 Elm St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | Successful Findlay Kitchen alum Ebony Williams opened up Flavors of the Isle after a trip to Jamaica. After ordering a plate of jerk chicken from a street vendor, she returned the next morning to watch how they prepared it. She also sells her Jerk BBQ sauce so you can take a little island flavor home with you. Provided

Pata Roja Taqueria | 1208 Sycamore St. Cincinnati 45202 (Outside Bar Saeso) | When owner Derrick Braziel traveled to Mexico City, he brought back an inspired palette. He traveled back on several occasions, training under local chefs to really nail the flavors. Braziel opened Pata Roja Taqueria as a food truck, providing signature tacos al pastor to hungry customers. Now, he has a permanent home at Bar Saeso on Sycamore Street. Braziel was recently named to the 2023 “Making Black History Honorees.” Provided

Darou Salam | 4163 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223 | If you’re looking for a meal packed with flavor, head to Cumminsville. That’s where you can find Darou Salam, a Black-owned African Halal restaurant focusing on West African-inspired dishes. Some of the most popular menu items include the Dibi (grilled lamb), plantains and maffe (peanut butter sauce with meat). Provided

K&J Seafood | 4928 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45237 | Keyona and Joy have been friends for more than 20 years and decided to start a business together. Keyona spent a while in the south and developed a love of seafood boils. Joy is the mastermind behind the flavors and perfected the crab boil. The two women quit their jobs to open the brick-and-mortar shop. K&J Seafood specializes in Louisiana-style fresh seafood like gumbo, fried shrimp and fish, and po boys. Provided

Just Q’in | 975 E McMillan St. Cincinnati, OH 45206 | The restaurant on McMillan goes by a short and sweet motto, “Faith. Love. BBQ.” The owner, Matt Cuff, believes in cooking high-quality meat, cooked fresh daily. All the sides are made in-house every day. Recently, when President Joe Biden came into town, he made a stop at Just Q’in, getting a taste of the peach cobbler. WCPO

Drip Coffee Lounge | 2927 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45225 | Whether you’re looking for a hot cup of coffee, a cup of tea to relax or a Motherland Mule, Drip Coffee Lounge has got you covered. The menu prides coffee shop prides itself on being multifaceted. Giving customers the option of African coffee and when the sun starts to dip, coffee cocktails. There are also small bites available, so come hungry! Provided

Herban Vegans | Danielle Delaine was a pescatarian for about 13 years and before starting her vegan journey, thought there was a way to make seafood fit into her way of life. Herban Vegans' most popular dishes are their miracle mac, fysh and krab balls. They participated in Findlay Market’s storefront incubator, but decided a brick and mortar wasn’t for them. Right now, they’re figuring out how to move forward. But in the meantime, they have sauces for sale. Provided

BOL Acai Bar | 2165 Central Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45214 | BOL was co-founded by husband and wife, Michael and Angel Moore. They believe acai bowls are a way that people can add more fruit to their diets. The superfood blend is topped with BOL’s signature granola and fresh fruit. Pick from the menu or make your own bowl. You can also buy their artisan granola. Bol has a stationary truck at Central Ave. and a mobile truck that travels across the Tri-State. To see where they’ll be, check out their website. Provided

Esoteric Brewing Company | 918 E McMillan St. Cincinnati, OH 45206 | Esoteric Brewing was co-founded by Black brewer Brian Jackson. The brewery has become a staple in Walnut Hills, priding itself on creating beers with pure ingredients that are sourced locally and grown organically. The building they now call home was, at the time, 100 years old and abandoned. But it’s since been revived to a warm, inviting atmosphere that’s accessible for all. WCPO

Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge | 1432 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 | This Black-owned intimate lounge is located in the heart of Over-The-Rhine. It’s inspired by gathering places of the past like the West End’s Cotton Club. Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge offers 40 wines and eight of those are on top. The lounge especially likes to highlight minority and women winemakers and producers. Provided

Kickbacks | 8087 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45216 | Kickbacks is a family-friendly restaurant by day, and at night it transforms into a sports bar for folks 25 and up. This Black-owned bar on Vine Street hosts open mic nights and a live DJ. And patrons are encouraged to pick up a cue and play pool. Provided

Newport Ultra Lounge | 120 E. 3rd St. Newport, KY 41071 | This Black-owned bar boasts “everything under one roof.” If you like to dance, have a drink and enjoy some hookah, Newport Ultra Lounge is the place for you. The club is known for its themed party nights like live band karaoke and flashback Fridays. Provided

Last but not least are some counseling and personal service businesses — Limitless Counseling and Consulting | 10901 Reed Hartman Hwy. Suite 208 Blue Ash, OH 45242 | Cincinnati native Dr. Reyna C. Smith founded Limitless Counseling and Consulting. She is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and nationally certified counselor who is licensed to practice in Ohio. Dr. Smith has a history of working with children and families as a school-based therapist in Cincinnati Public Schools. Provided

Healing Connections Mental Health Services | 8044 Montgomery Rd. Suite 700 Cincinnati, OH 45236 | Charmain Hood runs Healing Connections Mental Health Services. She’s certified as a trauma professional. Hood also helps clients dealing with depression and anxiety. Provided

A Sound Mind Counseling | 203 E. Galbraith Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45216 | Dr. Shantel Thomas is the President and CEO of A Sound Mind Counseling. The all-women mental health group focuses on individual counseling, relationship issues, depression, anxiety, PTSD, stress management and much more. Provided

Manifest Hope Counseling | 11427 Reed Hartman Hwy. Suite 105 Blue Ash, OH 45241 | Manifest Hope was founded by Dara Williams, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. She’s also a Board Certified-TeleMental health provider. She’s licensed to practice in Ohio and Kentucky as well as several other states. She also accepts Loveland vouchers through Therapy for BlackGirls/The Loveland Foundation. Provided

Be The Light | 10925 Reed Hartman Hwy. Suite 310F Cincinnati, OH 45242 | Rachael E. DuBose founded Be The Light shortly after her friend passed away from myeloid leukemia in November 2014. DuBose said the eulogist asked the congregation what they planned to do with the light her friend gave them. The organization’s mission is to fight the stigma of mental illness, especially in historically excluded communities. Provided

Sanders Counseling Solutions | Caroline Sanders is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor specializing in individual therapy. Sanders says she’s especially passionate about helping women. She specializes in early childhood abandonment, self-esteem issues, interpersonal and relationship difficulties. Provided

Paige One | 2200 Victory Parkway Suite 602 Cincinnati, OH 45206 | Melnea Paige is the lead therapist and educator for Paige One. She holds a Licensed Independent Social Worker with Supervision designation in Ohio. Paige has experience in gerontology, managed care, child welfare, veterans affairs, community behavioral health centers and college settings. She specializes in life transitions, relationship challenges, LGBTQ+ issues and mood disorders. Provided

Rosalind Smith Counseling | 431 Ohio Pike Suite 156S Cincinnati, OH 45255 | Licensed professional clinical counselor Rosalind Smith founded the self-titled counseling services. She specializes in Christian counseling and relationship counseling. She’s licensed in both Ohio and Kentucky. Provided

New Leaf Counseling Group | 11741 Reed Hartman Hwy. Suite 119 Sharonville, OH 45241| New Leaf Counseling group is comprised of two Black women — Traci Sippel and Medina Rahman. Sippel has worked in behavioral sciences for 20 years and works with adolescents, adults, couples and families. She is also a trained Chemical Dependency Counselor. Rahman devoted much of her practice to helping mental health clinicians and case managers, but in her 20-year career has also helped children, adults and families. Provided

