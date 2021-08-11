Northwest Local School District's health and safety fair is back

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Northwest Local School District's Back-to-School Health and Safety Fair is back Wednesday.

The fair will offer free haircuts, school supplies and hygiene products as well as health screenings as in years past, but there are a few new things offered at this year's fair.

One of the new features is McDonald's will be on site offering job interviews to students or their family members. Another is the YMCA will hold restorative circles for families to talk through their feelings about the pandemic and the school year. The nonprofit Side by Side will also be on site offering literacy training.

Officers from the Colerain Township Police Department will also be on site to play games with some of the children to build a relationship with the community.

"This is an event that serves so many students," Keva Brice, the school district's nurse administrator, said. "We have a huge need for the basic necessities. With so much job loss happening around us, it's impacted so many different families. So we hope to be able to give them a jump start on what they need."

The fair goes from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday inside Northgate Mall.