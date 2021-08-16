Homeschooling on the rise across the Tri-State

Many schools are going back to the classroom, but there are fewer students in schools this year as more students are being homeschooled across the Tri-State.

Preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Education shows that between 2019 and 2020, homeschool participation grew by about 25%, which equals close to 5,000 children. Mandy Duff's 9-year-old daughter Harper is one of the children who began homeschooling.

"She started virtual school and we realized it wasn't a good fit for her," Duff said. "It was just a lot of Zoom fatigue. I could see that virtual was a challenge for her, but it was a hard decision."

Duff said Harper gets her schoolwork finished much faster now than before, and that leaves time for Harper to explore her other interests.

Amanda LaGuardia considered homeschooling for her daughter as well, but decided it wasn't a good fit for her family.

"I just couldn't properly attend to her education," LaGuardia said. "My context definitely played into my decision making there."

University of Cincinnati economics professor Dr. Michael Jones said the COVID-19 pandemic allowed people to consider education alternatives like homeschooling. He said, "I don't think you're going to see all of those children go back into the public school system."

