Find out how many students in your children's school have had COVID

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Deptarment of Health's COVID-19 Dashboard provides weekly information about COVID-19 cases across Ohio schools for teachers and students.

The interactive database below has been filtered to show schools in Southwest Ohio and has been cross-referenced with additional data from Ohio Department of Education. Readers can explore student COVID-19 data by county, school district, and mask policy.

For more information about cases, hospitalizations and death among children aged 0-17 in Ohio visit the Ohio Children’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Open in new window.

Methodology: WCPO visualized weekly data from the Ohio Department of Health showing which schools and counties have the most cumulative student COVID-19 cases. This data has also been combined with Ohio Department of Education headcount data from the 2020-2021 school year and information on local-area school mask policies to show estimates of student COVID-19 cases per capita and by mask policy. These are estimations because headcount and mask policy data is not available for every school. WCPO is displaying the current mask policies for schools; be advised that mask policies may have changed since the beginning of classes.