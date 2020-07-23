Covington board of education approves hybrid back-to-school plan for fall

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington board of education approved a reopening plan for Covington Independent Public Schools Thursday night.

The "hybrid model," which starts Sept. 1, calls for 50% of students to attend school in buildings Mondays and Tuesdays and the other 50% to attend Thursdays and Fridays.

The remaining three days students are not in the school building, they will be expected to engage in remote learning.

“We just want to do what’s best for our students and staff," Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison said. “We have taken into account the many perspectives of our families and staff, but most importantly, we examined the plan through the lens of equity and the health and safety of our 3,800 students and 600 staff members."

Parents can also opt for a remote-only model.

The district will use the model for five weeks to test it out.

For more information, visit the district's website here.