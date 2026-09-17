Authorities, Cincinnati Public Schools investigating after student dies on bus

CINCINNATI — A student died on a school bus in Cincinnati, according to First Student.

Few details about the incident have been released, but First Student said authorities and Cincinnati Public Schools are investigating.

First Student released the following statement regarding the incident:

All of us at First Student are deeply saddened by the death of a student on one of our buses. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, classmates, school community and all those impacted as they navigate this difficult time.



We are fully cooperating with the local authorities and the Cincinnati Public School District as they conduct a thorough investigation. Because this is an active investigation, and out of respect for the family and everyone involved, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.





CPS told WCPO 9 that it will release a statement soon.