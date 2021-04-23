Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota court has set a June sentencing date for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Judge Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck.

Under Minnesota statutes, he'll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

The max he would face is likely 30 years, but he could get less.