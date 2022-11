LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted this morning in eastern Kentucky.

According to police, they say Johnny Kirk, 25, took one-year-old Johnny Junior from a home in Lovely, Kentucky in Martin County.

Police say that Kirk is driving a cream-colored 2007 Chevy Surburban with Ohio plate JNG4637.

If you spot that vehicle or know where they are heading, call 911.