2 seriously injured after tanker overturns, spills propane and diesel in Warren County crash

LEBANON, Ohio. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after a tanker carrying liquid propane overturned in Warren County, causing a hazardous materials spill and closing a roadway for more than four hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 2:14 p.m. on Wednesday on Morningstar Road in Franklin Township, according to OHSP.

OHSP said that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Freightliner tanker was traveling north on Morningstar Road when a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound crossed left of center and entered the northbound lane.

The driver of the tanker took evasive action to avoid a collision, causing the tanker to leave the roadway and overturn, OHSP said.

According to OHSP, the tanker was carrying liquid propane. An undetermined amount of propane and diesel fuel was released in the crash, prompting local fire departments and hazardous materials teams to respond and contain the spill.

The driver and passenger of the tanker sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to OHSP.

Morningstar Road remained closed for more than four hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon Post.

The investigation remains ongoing.