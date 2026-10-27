2 people hospitalized after crash on Hamilton Avenue

CINCINNATI — Two people were taken to a hospital late Monday night after a two-vehicle crash on Hamilton Avenue in Cincinnati.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, when two cars collided, leaving one on its roof.

According to police, a man and a woman in one of the vehicles were transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is on the scene investigating, and the roadway is closed between Cranbrook and West Kemper.