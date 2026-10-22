13 arrested in multistate operation tied to Madison motorcycle club brawl

MADISON, Ind. — Thirteen people were arrested Wednesday in a multistate law enforcement operation stemming from a July 4 altercation involving members of the Iron Horsemen and Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle organizations at a Madison tavern, Indiana State Police said.

State police said they made the arrests during "Operation Rusty Cherub," a coordinated warrant sweep involving local, state, and federal agencies in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia. Investigators also served search warrants at 18 locations across the tri-state area before daybreak Wednesday.

According to state police, the investigation began shortly after 3 p.m. July 4, when members of the two motorcycle organizations encountered one another inside Shipley's Tavern on West Street in Madison during the Madison Regatta holiday weekend.

The ensuing altercation left multiple people injured and caused property damage inside the tavern, police said. Thousands of people were in Madison for the Regatta and other Fourth of July weekend events.

The Madison Police Department initially responded to the incident. The Indiana State Police Special Investigations Section later assumed the lead because of the investigation's scope. Detective Tim Denby led the investigation, which police said resulted in charges filed in Jefferson Superior Court.

Eleven suspects were arrested in the tri-state area during Wednesday's operation. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested two additional suspects in Richmond, Virginia, police said.

A press release from Indiana State Police lists the following arrests:

Colton W. Griffin, 37, of Milton, Kentucky: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon; Level 6 felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Elizabeth A. Whelan, 36, of Rising Sun, Indiana: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Jacob B. Barkalow, 29, of Dry Ridge, Kentucky: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon; Level 6 felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Toby L. Jones, 39, of North Vernon, Indiana: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; two counts of Class B misdemeanor battery; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Crystal A. Melcher, 48, of Sellersburg, Indiana: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 6 felony attempted obstruction of justice; two counts of Class B misdemeanor attempted battery; Class B misdemeanor attempted battery by bodily waste; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Michael D. Melcher, 53, of Sellersburg, Indiana: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; two counts of Class B misdemeanor battery; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Owen A. Dumford, 22, of Richmond, Indiana: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence and Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon.

Tyler L. Cole, 28, of Mount Orab, Ohio: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon; Level 6 felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; Level 6 felony intimidation; Class A misdemeanor battery; Class B misdemeanor criminal vandalism; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Toby W. Hughes, 47, of Rising Sun, Indiana: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon; Level 6 felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Jason D. Stowers, 47, of Frankfort, Kentucky: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon; Class A misdemeanor battery; Class B misdemeanor attempted battery; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Robert M. Stagge, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence; Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon; Level 6 felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Cole M. Hoffman, 27, of Crittenden, Kentucky: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence and Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon.

Christopher M. Moore, 45, of Scottsburg, Indiana: Level 5 felony corrupt business influence and Level 5 felony aiding in battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the arrests and search warrants have led to additional search warrants and could result in further local charges.

Investigators used multiple techniques during the three-month investigation, including Flock camera technology to identify and locate suspects, according to state police.

The investigation remains ongoing.