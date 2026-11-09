1 person found dead after house fire on Bevis Avenue

CINCINNATI — One person was found dead after a house fire on Bevis Avenue overnight Monday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

1 killed in house fire

Fire crews were dispatched to the single-family residence for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, officials reported heavy black smoke coming from the attic, prompting an upgraded emergency response.

According to officials, firefighters found an active fire on the third floor of the two-and-a-half-story home. The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews conducted primary and secondary searches of all floors.

During the searches, one victim was found deceased in the home's livable attic space, officials said.

According to officials, another resident was assisted out of the house and is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Cincinnati Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit was on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.