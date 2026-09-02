1 killed, 1 injured in Clinton County crash on State Route 73

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio. — Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that one person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 73 in Clinton County early Wednesday morning.

According to OSHP, the crash happened at the intersection of Williams Road in Chester Township around 6:27 a.m.

OSHP says that a preliminary investigation reveals that a motorcycle and a truck were traveling east on State Route 73 when the truck stopped to make a left turn onto Williams Road.

According to OSHP, the motorcycle swerved to the left to avoid hitting the truck, crossing the centerline and hitting an SUV traveling west on State Route 73 head-on. As a result, the SUV went off the roadway.

OSHP says that the driver of the SUV, identified by officials as 41-year-old Jason Sallee, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to OSHP, the motorcyclist was transported by EMS to Clinton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.