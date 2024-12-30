New laws coming to Kentucky starting in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the new year comes new legislation, and for Kentucky, a number of laws will begin affecting Kentuckians starting on Wednesday, January 1.

Starting in 2025, all Kentucky drivers seeking to renew their license will need to pass a vision screening.The exam will be the same as the one used for first time drivers. Free screenings are provided at driver license regional offices around the state.

The screening takes about a minute, and they do not require additional appointments.

"The important thing is we want you to be able to see well while driving, whether you need corrective lenses or not," said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 19 states already have a similar law as a measure to cut down on accidents.

"We know that vision, having clear vision, is important for drivers to be able to successfully maneuver through traffic and to reduce that incidents of traffic crashes," said Hawkins.

Also starting January 1, retailers will only be able to sell certain vape products. It's part of House Bill 11, which was passed in April of this year to curb vaping among young people.

Jerry Wayne, who manages a vape shop in Jessamine County, said the new law will severely impact his business.

"We will be firing 25 employees, closing 8 locations, and taking that money what we can," said Wayne, "Basically, we will be out of business."

The bill states that the FDA must approve vape products that have nicotine, and if they're not approved, they can't be sold. Wayne said it cuts the product he can sell from 300 to two.

Medical marijuana can start being sold in 2025 as well. Two lotteries have already happened for growers and distributors. All products must be grown in the Commonwealth.