New California law will mandate drug testing kits for drinks at bars

A new law in California aiming to make bars and nightclubs safer spaces will require most to have drug testing kits available for patrons to see if their drink has been spiked.

Testing could be done with a test strip, sticker, straw, or anything to detect the presence of substances, include common "roofie" or date rape drugs like ketamine or GHB.

The bar or nightclub also must have a sign posted telling patrons the drug kits are there. The bar can decide how to implement free or for pay. This law doesn't go into effect until July 1. There have already been two pilot programs in place in West Hollywood and Long Beach that have been successful.

Brian Jinings, co-owner of bar Number One 5th Avenue in San Diego, welcomed the law.

"(When) it's really crowded in here it's really difficult to really keep an eye on everything, so having a tool that's available where a customer or employee to take control in their own hands and be able to really look out for themselves is a plus," said Jinings.

If bars or nightclubs aren't compliant by July 1, they could receive a citation.

