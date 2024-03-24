NASA shares plans for April's total solar eclipse

NASA says at least 15 states across the U.S. are expected to experience up to four and a half minutes of darkness as a total solar eclipse impacts a swath of the country on April 8.

The event is expected to draw in crowds to various parts of the country to areas where viewing is best, and officials across the Untied States are making preparations.

NASA said Friday it is planning a briefing for March 26 from the agency's Washington headquarters to brief the public on plans as millions of people are expected to experience the rare celestial event directly. NASA will be joined by representatives from other government agencies to update the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

SEE MORE: Solar eclipse prompts National Guard response in Oklahoma

NASA said on April 8, during the course of about an hour, darkness will fall on impacted areas when the Moon moves fully in front of the Sun, with the Sun's corona shining around the edge. Outside of that path of totality, people in other parts of the U.S. will experience a partial solar eclipse.

NASA has linked on its website safe ways to view the eclipse while protecting your vision. NASA says, "Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury."

In Oklahoma, the state is preparing for an influx of visitors after promoting how the state will be in an area with a good view of the solar eclipse. Members of the state's National Guard will be activated to help manage as local emergency responders assist any citizens in need.

NASA has an interactive map on its website that shows the path where viewers on the ground will be able to see the solar eclipse in totality.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com