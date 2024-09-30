'Dream team!' | Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo is a Moo Deng fan

CINCINNATI — If you haven't heard of Moo Deng by now... we can only assume you live under a rock.

The spunky pygmy hippo is the internet's latest darling — but don't worry, Cincinnati's own beloved hippo, Fiona, is also a fan.

While social media users may feel like they have to pick a side, the Cincinnati Zoo said last week that the two beloved hippos are a "dream team."

Moo Deng lives at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, and she skyrocketed to fame after the zoo began posting photos and videos of her. Amid the "Moo Deng Mania," the hippo, who loves belly rubs and water, has taken the world by storm and even been the crux of a Bowen Yang-led bit during "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live."

Cincinnati's own Fiona captured the world's heart when the zoo shared her story after she was born six weeks early. At birth, Fiona was too small to stand or nurse from her mother, Bibi, meaning the zoo's care team had to step in and help for months, which was something they documented on social media.

Baby hippo Fiona takes her first steps at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo said both Moo Deng and Fiona have done wonders for the species.

"These two stars have raised awareness in hippos!" the zoo wrote on social media. "Interest in hippos & protecting their habitat benefits all species that share their ecosystem."

Dream team! Looks like Fiona is also a Moo Deng fan! Her care team shows her a photo of Moo Deng! 🦛🤩 These two stars have raised awareness in hippos! Interest in hippos & protecting their habitat benefits all species that share their ecosystem. https://t.co/RCrcXvjWtU pic.twitter.com/SVdv53jfD6 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) September 27, 2024

According to Save Animals Facing Extinction, the Nile hippo, which is what Fiona is, and the pygmy hippo are listed as vulnerable and endangered, respectively.

For more information about the Cincinnati Zoo's hippo conservation efforts with the Uganda Conservation Foundation, click here.

READ MORE:

After an accident claimed his arm, Cincinnati Zoo dubbed this new zoo baby 'Luke'

A look into Cincinnati Zoo's new Elephant Trek habitat before it opens to the public this October

Cincinnati Zoo pilots container farming to feed giraffes, manatees