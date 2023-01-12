'The whole world is hurting': Financial relief still available for Hamilton County residents in need

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County officials want homeowners to know there’s more relief available for those economically impacted by COVID-19.

“The effects of the pandemic are wide-ranging and we're aware of that,” said Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller.

Schiller said the county’s rental assistance has “flown,” but the county’s had a slower response from individuals seeking mortgage assistance and other forms of homeowner help.

“A lot of times people who need the aid are in need of other things that they don't know that they qualify for,” she said.

As of Wednesday, Hamilton County had distributed about $1 million in assistance to county homeowners. A county spokesperson said there was less than $4 million left in assistance in the county’s current allocation. The spokesperson said the rental assistance program was much bigger.

Schiller said the need for assistance remains high.

“If you look at the compounding economic situation with inflation and everything like that, the money is still needed just as much as ever,” she said.

“Right now, the whole world is hurting,” said Joe Wilson III, a financial professional with Olson & Wilson Private Capital.

In November, food costs were up 10.6% over the past year. Energy costs were up 13.1%. Updated inflation data is expected Thursday.

“It's going to take a while for this inflation scenario to bleed out,” Wilson said. “Think about it. We printed all that cash over two years ago. It's 2023. Now we're in the heart of it. It will also take some time to unwind and this is normal in a cycle like this.”

If you’re struggling to make ends meet, Wilson says to track every cent coming in.

“Even if you're if you're doing well, you need to be tracking your budget right now,” he said.

Explore assistance programs too.

“Getting your property tax paid off means that you're gonna keep your home and it won't go to foreclosure,” Schiller said. “If you have help with your utilities, you know, you're keeping the heat on.”

Relief programs for Hamilton County renters and homeowners can be found here.

