Two Cincinnati craft brewers win gold medals at Great American Beer Festival

DENVER, Colo. – Cincinnati craft brewers won more acclaim Saturday with two gold medals at Great American Beer Festival.

Brink Brewing Company won its second straight gold for Moozie in the Sweet Stout or Cream Stout category as well as a silver for Hold The Reins in the English-Style Mild Ale category.

The two medals earned Brink the award for Very Small Brewing Company of the Year, the top honor given to a brewery producing under 1,000 barrels of beer in the previous calendar year.

MadTree Brewing took home gold for its Happy Amber in the Extra Special Bitter category.

Ohio craft brewers won a total of 14 awards at the nation’s most prestigious brewing competition.

