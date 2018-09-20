Procter & Gamble Co. ends use of badger hair in shaving brushes

CINCINNATI - Procter & Gamble Co. is getting out of the business of badger hair after animal rights activists caught Chinese farmers abusing the animals to obtain hair for shaving and paint brushes.

It’s the second time in two months that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has changed the buying habits of a Cincinnati-based company. Last month, the Kroger Co. said it was “taking steps to suspend supply” from Mahard Egg Farm Inc. after PETA documented abuse of hens in Oklahoma.

P&G said it will use synthetic bristles in shaving brushes sold through its Art of Shaving subsidiary. In a statement provided to PETA, P&G said it was “very disturbed to learn of these terrible practices.”

PETA’s video expose’ recorded Chinese farmers beating badgers over the head to kill them and slitting their throats after illegally catching them in the wild with snares and confining them to small cages.

P&G said it’s ending the use of badger hair as part of ongoing efforts to pursue non-animal alternatives when possible.

“While we have no evidence that any of our suppliers are engaging in these types of methods, we believe we can play a role in helping to stop such practices,” P&G stated. “With this in mind, we have decided to stop sourcing badger hair immediately in our The Art of Shaving business. In addition, while we finish selling our existing inventory of shaving brushes, we will accelerate our efforts to develop even better alternatives for the future.”

PETA praised P&G for acting “quickly and compassionately.” It called on other companies to do the same, including Baxter of California, Blick Art Materials and The New York Shaving Company.