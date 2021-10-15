LaRosa's, Braxton Brewing Co. create specialty lager

There's nothing like the combination of pizza and beer — and now two Tri-State family brands are coming together to launch a new lager best paired with a slice from one of Cincinnati's most popular pizzerias.

Braxton Brewing Co. and LaRosa's Inc. collaborated to create "Braxton's LaRosa's Lager," a specialty lager they hope will become a staple at their taprooms and restaurants. The drink, crafted to pair with LaRosa's family recipe sauce, sits at 5% ABV.

"It’s important to us that we serve our community with food and experiences that bring them joy. For us, food has always been a natural outlet," LaRosa's CEO Mark LaRosa said in a press release. "We’re proud to be able to offer a lager made especially for LaRosa’s, and at the same time, work with another strong, local family brand to do so."

The lager will be unveiled during a tapping event at Braxton in Covington 6 p.m. Oct. 21. The celebratory tapping includes free LaRosa's pizza slices and co-branded glass for the first 100 people who arrive.

A portion of each LaRosa's Lager served in pizzerias and taprooms will also support The LaRosa Family Foundation, helping the organization invest in local programs focusing on youth development through education, athletics and life skill training.

“This partnership is one we’re so excited to share with both taproom guests and LaRosa’s diners alike,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co, in a press release. "We believe it’s a true demonstration of local family brands coming together, and that’s something we’ve always been proud to do — working with the iconic family brands within our city.”

The brewery previously worked with Graeter's Ice Cream to create the Graeter's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout.