Labor shortage could force Hyde Park staple to close

HYDE PARK — The labor shortage is putting the squeeze on local restaurants with another local family business facing possible closure if it doesn't fill staff openings.

Carl's Deli, a family-owned Hyde Park staple since 1968, told WCPO it's struggling to keep doors open because it doesn't have enough workers to staff the restaurant. The restaurant has seven help wanted signs posted in its front windows and has bumped pay up to $13 an hour, which doesn't include tips.

Its struggles mirror those of the Court Street Lobster Bar, which closed last week after being open for five years.

Anne McManus, who owns Carl's Deli, said the business so short on help they've been forced to miss out on their best times and days of business.

"Saturday is our busiest day of the week," McManus said. "But we just had some issues, we didn't have the staff and there was no choice. It was going to be me and one other person and there's no way."

Carl's Deli is closed every Monday and is closing at 4 p.m. the rest of the week to alleviate pressure on the existing roster of employees. The restaurant is also struggling with supply chain issues like other businesses in other sectors of the economy. McManus said getting deli products is difficult, and the restaurant has only received 30 percent of its Coca-Cola orders in recent weeks.