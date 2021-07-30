Kroger 'strongly encourages' everyone to wear masks in stores

Kroger updated its COVID-19 guidance Friday to “strongly encourage” all people, including those who are vaccinated, to wear masks in its stores.

The recommendation is not a requirement. All unvaccinated Kroger employees are required to wear masks, and the company requests that all unvaccinated customers wear face-coverings but does not refuse entry or service to those who do not. Vaccinated people have been allowed to shop in Kroger stores maskless since May 19.

Kroger spokesperson Kristal Howard said the highly contageious delta variant of COVID-19 and updated CDC recommendations prompted the company to change its guidance.