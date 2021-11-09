Watch
MoneyLocal Business News

Actions

General Electric to split into 3 public companies

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
General Electric, GE
Posted at 9:42 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 09:46:45-05

CINCINNATI — General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies that concentrate on aviation, healthcare and energy.

The company said Tuesday that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.

GE anticipates keeping a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.

The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately $2 billion related to the actions.

GE has not announced what, if any, impacts would come to its Aviation headquarters located in Cincinnati and its 9,000 estimated employees.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)