Cincinnati claims HQ from Newport in big jobs win

CINCINNATI — One of the region’s fastest growing companies is relocating its headquarters from Newport to Cincinnati – bringing hundreds of jobs to The Foundry building across from Fountain Square.

Divisions Maintenance Group will occupy the top two floors of the former Macy’s department store building at Fifth and Vine Streets.

Divisions Maintenance Group is a facility maintenance company that removes the snow and cuts the grass at thousands of retail and distribution properties nationwide.

It developed software that efficiently manages a network of technicians and offers property owners a fixed price to cover a variety of maintenance services.

Its web site currently offers dozens of available jobs in sales, data & analytics, engineering and human resources listed in Newport, Ky., but with the change in HQ, those jobs are likely to relocate to Cincinnati.

The relocation means the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. has now filled more than 90% of the available office space in the former Fountain Place building, which 3CDC spent $51 million renovating after Macy’s closed in 2018.

Turner Construction and Deloitte claimed all but 21,000 square feet of the building's available office space in previously announced deals.

“The addition of Divisions Maintenance Group to The Foundry development is a significant step for the project, Cincinnati’s urban core and the city as a whole,” 3CDC CEO Steve Leeper said in a prepared statement. “Divisions is a burgeoning company who will help fuel downtown’s overall growth. As the center city continues to recover from the challenges of the past 18 months, the introduction of another exceptional company as a tenant to this critical project shows the urban core is continuing to move forward and is poised to be stronger than ever in the future.”

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority awarded a 10-year tax credit worth up to $5 million to encourage the creation of 256 full-time equivalent jobs to Ohio. Those new jobs would bring $25.6 million in new annual payroll to Cincinnati, which is an average of $100,000 per job.