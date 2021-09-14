Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati

Amazon announced Tuesday it will bring another 3,000 jobs to its local facilities, making roughly 5,000 jobs the e-commerce giant has brought to the Tri-State this year alone.

As part of a nationwide push to hire roughly 125,000 workers at its fulfillment and sorting sites throughout the country, the company will hold a virtual career fair on Wednesday, Sept. 15, for those interested in securing one of the new positions, which will have an average starting hourly wage of roughly $18.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would hire roughly 2,000 new employees to operate its recently opened air hub in Hebron, Kentucky, near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The local jobs announced Tuesday are in addition to those created for the hub, said Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson.

The influx in hiring, Woodson said, is to accommodate the hundreds of new operation locations Amazon has opened and continues to open across the U.S. this year, including several locally in Ohio and Kentucky.

"In September alone, we will open up 100 more (around the country)," Woodson said. "So, we're really excited about our investments to unlock opportunities, helping revitalize cities and neighborhoods."

In addition to Amazon's facilities in Northern Kentucky, Amazon has new sites in the works for West Chester Township and Springdale in southwestern Ohio.