'A sub above with love': Jersey Mike's donates all sales Wednesday to Special Olympics

MASON, Ohio — One day can make a big difference.

That’s what the folks at Jersey Mike’s Subs hope. On March 30, Jersey Mike's is giving 100% of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and its state programs as part of the company's Day of Giving.

“If we can do anything to help the athletes pursue their dreams in life, that’s so amazing and rewarding for us,” said Marchelle Copeland, owner of the Mason franchise.

Copeland's husband called the sandwiches “a sub above with love.” David Werner, a 38-year-old equestrian going to the Special Olympics USA Games said he couldn't agree more.

Werner's mom, Sharon, said he was found on the side of the road in 2006. While the source of his wounds is still a mystery, Werner battled back from a traumatic brain injury with the help of horses.

“I went from not walking, to being able to get on horses," Werner said. "It helped me with my balance.”

The therapy eventually gave way to competition and the greatest invitation yet.

“She said, ‘You’re going to Orlando.’ I said, ‘What?!’ It’s very exciting,” Werner said.

Sharon says she’s so proud of her son and happy the folks at Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship in Milford are helping him prepare for the June event.

More than 100 Ohio athletes will compete at the USA Games this June and Jersey Mike's expects around $10 million will be donated by day's end.

“It's great to have so many people out there on your team...behind you," said Werner.

READ MORE

Harrison senior Craig Crosby lifts spirits on and off football field

Equine therapy program to offer healing in Cincinnati's Price Hill