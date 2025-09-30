Winter heating bills are expected to jump up 10% this year. Here are our tips for reducing costs

CINCINNATI — With hot weather still gripping the Tri-State, winter heating costs may be the last thing on your mind. But experts are warning homeowners to start budgeting now for what could be an expensive heating season ahead.

The Energy Assistance Association projects the average family could see their heating bill jump 8% this winter if heating with natural gas and 10% with electricity. These increases come as electricity costs continue climbing at double the rate of inflation, while federal aid hasn't kept pace, leaving fewer resources for struggling households.

Matt Martin, a Duke Energy spokesperson, acknowledges the financial pressure families are facing.

"We know that our customers are being impacted by a number of rising prices right now, whether it's at the grocery store, obviously with energy costs. So we know that is something that our customers are dealing with both in Ohio and Kentucky," Martin said.

How to reduce your heating costs

Rob Evans with Apollo Home says regular maintenance can make a significant difference in efficiency and costs.

"Pull it (your filter) out, do a visual inspection. A good thing to do is hold it up to the light to see if light's coming through. If light's coming through that tells me it is probably clean," Evans said.

You can also:



Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting

Seal windows and doors with weatherstripping or caulk

Set your water heater to 120 degrees

Change your furnace filter regularly

"Water heating in a home is a big driver of energy usage, so that's just one small thing that can really help to manage that as well," Martin said.

Financial assistance programs

Duke Energy offers several programs for income-qualified customers, including the Share the Light Fund, which provides one-time assistance to help customers avoid disconnection. The fund is supported by Duke Energy shareholders.

"So we offer a number of income-qualified programs that customers can potentially apply for and look into as well, including our Share the Light Fund, which is funded by Duke Energy shareholders," Martin said.

There are also other payment options:



Flexible payment plans

Installment arrangements

Due date extensions

Usage alert notifications to avoid bill surprises

"If they have an online account, they can actually go in and manage their energy usage and see what they're using, and they can make adjustments along the way," Martin said.

You should also shop early for winter supplies. Items like space heaters, insulation tape and window weatherization kits tend to be cheaper early in the season, before demand peaks.

