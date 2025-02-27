Want to save on groceries or travel? Here are the best cash back credit cards for you

CINCINNATI — Tri-State families looking to cut back on grocery bills can save some big bucks at the checkout without even having to clip coupons.

We spoke with shoppers in Northern Kentucky who said saving money is a top priority these days.

"It's super important. I'm a student, so I try to save money where I can," said Jacklyn Weckerly.

Covington resident Leslie Mejia said rising costs have made things increasingly difficult.

"It's very hard. Especially since the prices of vegetables and fruits and everything is going up," Mejia said.

NerdWallet expert Sara Rathner said consumers are being hit hard by increased costs of food both at home and when dining out. Credit card rewards can help consumers save money on everyday expenses like groceries, travel and even gas.

"Using a credit card that earns a higher rewards rate on dining out or on grocery purchases is one way you can save some money on these expenses," Rathner said.

There are a lot of opinions and information out there on which rewards credit card is the best.

Shopper Ruthann Sammarco said she likes the Marriott Bonvoy and American Express for travel and hotel stays. Weckerly said she uses the Discover student credit card for its cash back rewards.

Rathner said choosing a credit card is a deeply personal decision, and the best card can vary by person.

"The best card depends on your spending habits and how much you want to manage the card or cards you carry," Rathner said.

Cash back on groceries

“Some examples of that, you have the Blue Cash Preferred card and the Blue Cash Everyday card from American Express. Earn 6% and 3% respectively on groceries," Rathner said.

Cashback on restaurants

If you consider yourself a foodie and frequent restaurants, there are cash back cards for dining out.

“The Capital One Savor, that offers 3% back on dining and entertainment,” Rathner said.

Travel cards

Rathner said if you take one or more international flights per year, you may find value in a travel rewards credit card.

"There are so many options,” Rathner said. “It really depends on whether or not you want the flexibility to fly any airline or stay at any hotel brand, or if you're loyal to an airline or hotel and you want to earn points specifically within their rewards programs."

NerdWallet’s pick for the best cash back on travel bookings:

Chase Freedom Unlimited Card



No annual fee

5% cash back on travel

NerdWallet’s pick for the best airline card:

United Explorer Card



Reimburses your application fee for TSA precheck or global entry

Gas rewards cards

NerdWallet picked the Blue Cash Everyday card from American Express for the best cash back card with a $0 annual fee.

Credit card fees can add up quickly, so to use a credit card responsibly, make sure you're only making purchases that you can pay off in full each month.

If you're struggling financially or are about to take on new debt, opening a rewards card may not be a good fit for your finances right now. Hold off on applying, that way you don’t waste your money.

