'They never make it here' | Customers report issues with FedEx deliveries ahead of the holidays

Just days before Christmas, some customers have reported issues with FedEx deliveries, such as delays and missing packages.

One northern Kentucky man told WCPO he'd started to wonder if his gifts would ever arrive.

John Radenheimer ordered a Christmas gift for his son in early December, but it still hasn’t arrived. He said it made it to the FedEx warehouse in Independence and for days the tracking link showed his package went out for delivery, only to go right back to the warehouse.

“It has circled back so many times now, that it's just ridiculous," Radenheimer said.

Radenheimer said he's had some packages delivered all month, with no problems, but he’s still waiting on FedEx to deliver one very special package.

"This particular instance was a Christmas gift for my son," he said. "Everything was good until it got to the FedEx warehouse.”

He said the package shipped the first week of December, but for several days now, it's been traveling in a circle.

"They get loaded on the truck. They never make it here. They go right back to the warehouse,” he said.

This isn’t his only delivery mishap this season.

"I’ve had one package that was mis-delivered almost 20 minutes away," he said.

He tried to contact FedEx to figure out what was going on.

“I get their customer service, and they don't even understand what's going on. They just tell me, 'it's the holidays,'" he said.

Radenheimer said his neighbors have also reported having issues.

"They had a confirmation of a package delivered, and it gave a picture of a completely different address, and it wasn't theirs,” he said.

Radenheimer said he understands it's busy during the holidays, but he hasn't had any issues with any other carriers.

“It’s a big inconvenience, because now this late in the game, you don't know if you're going to be able to find what you want in the stores," he said.

In the meantime, he is still waiting, hoping it will show up before the 25th.

I reached out to FedEx to try to help find a solution. I asked what was going on with Radenheimer’s package and how he should proceed, but I have not yet heard back.

On FedEx's website, it says if your package has already shipped, customers can request to redirect the package to a FedEx location to be held for pickup, that way you don't waste your money.

