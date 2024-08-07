The price of postage stamps recently increased. Here's how to avoid falling victim to counterfeit stamps.

It's summer wedding season — and if planning a wedding wasn't already expensive enough, now you're going to pay more to send out invitations, save the dates and thank you cards.

The price of postage stamps increased again last month.

It’s now 73 cents for a single first class “forever” stamp. While that may not be so bad if you're just sending a single piece of mail, many brides and grooms are sending out hundreds.

Currently, a sheet of 20 stamps will cost you $14.60. That means if you have 100 wedding invitations you need to send out… it'll cost you $73 dollars just for the stamps.

It's no surprise, many have started to search for discounted stamps. USPS said the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online has been growing.

"I mean it makes a lot of sense, we're all trying to save money wherever we can,” said Walnut Hills resident Lindsey Smith.

Krista Folzenlogan, a card shop owner, has seen it first-hand.

"For me personally, it’s a huge problem all year when it comes to wedding invitations,” she said. "What happens is people purchase them, thinking they are getting a good deal, and then all of your mail gets flagged and destroyed."



USPS said you should avoid buying stamps from social media sites.

“A friend did recently send me a link to a discounted site," Smith said. “I haven't tried it yet, I’m a little skeptical, because I don't want to spend money on something and then it not be valid."

Buying and using counterfeit stamps is a federal crime. The problem is the fake stamps can look almost identical to the real thing and most people can't tell them apart.

"If you look at it, it looks legit,” Smith said. “They could've taken pictures from the post office's website, or anywhere and you think they're legit, then you mail them, and they come back to you."

USPS said if you see a significant markdown such as a 50% off sale on forever stamps, it's likely a scam. Legitimate retailers can sell stamps at a discount, but the discounts are slight.



The USPS said to be safe, you should only purchase stamps from a post office or the official USPS website.

WCPO 9 asked USPS if they’re doing anything to hold those selling the counterfeit stamps accountable.

They provided the following statement:

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service continually works revenue investigations involving counterfeit stamp activities. We work with the U.S. Postal Service administratively as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office both on the criminal and civil side depending on the investigation.”

USPS said they did not have any information to share regarding if or when the cost of stamps may increase again.

