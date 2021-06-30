The best and worst times to drive this Fourth of July weekend

CINCINNATI — Traveling this weekend? Join the crowd. With most COVID-19 restrictions lifted, AAA expects as many as 40 million Americans to hit the road for the Fourth of July, and 95% of people will be driving, not flying.

That could mean headache-inducing traffic jams on all major interstate highways.

To avoid traffic jams, AAA said departure times are a lot more important than you might think.

"Thursday and Friday afternoon, if you are leaving to go somewhere, are terrible times to travel," Cincinnati AAA spokeswoman Jenifer Moore said. "Commuters will be mixing with vacationers on the road during those late afternoon hours."

Worst times to drive this weekend

AAA has put together this list of the worst times to drive:

Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2 from 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, July 5, from 4-5 p.m. when everyone is coming back home.

Moore said your best day to return is Sunday, July 4 not Monday.

"Sunday is a great, wide open day to get back home early," she said.

AAA also said some of the worst areas for traffic around the country this weekend will involve I-75. They said watch for heavy traffic on I-75 around Atlanta, I-75 in Detroit, and -- no surprise -- I-75 in Northern Kentucky.

Drive safe and don't waste your money.

