Thanksgiving travel chaos: How to protect your holiday plans amid ongoing flight disruptions

CINCINNATI — Even after the government shutdowns end, flights could still face significant impacts, leaving many travelers reconsidering their holiday plans or abandoning air travel altogether.

Anne Froelich was looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family, but recent mass delays and cancellations have her second-guessing her trip.

"I'm supposed to go to New York for Thanksgiving to visit my daughter," Froelich said. "So, I'm wondering if I'm even going to New York. It's frustrating."

Her concerns reflect a broader anxiety among holiday travelers as the aviation industry continues to grapple with ongoing challenges.

Travel agent Jerry Katz remains cautiously optimistic that the situation will improve by Thanksgiving.

"Fingers crossed, yes. If the House passes the bill tomorrow, most of the experts in the industry are expecting 36 hours on the positive side, up to a week to resume normal operation," Katz said.

However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that underlying staffing issues could persist even after immediate problems are resolved.

"I used to have about four controllers retiring a day before the shutdown. I'm now up to 15 to 20 a day retiring," Duffy said.

This shortage of air traffic controllers means delays and cancellations could continue well beyond any government reopening.

Preparing for the worst-case scenario

Travel experts recommend preparing for continued disruptions, especially for time-sensitive trips.

"We always prepare for the worst, hope for the best. If you have a cruise and you're scheduled to fly in the morning of the cruise, I would highly recommend you change your plans and get there at least a day early," Katz said.

His tips to minimize travel headaches:



Book the earliest flight of the day: These are the least likely to be canceled

Choose nonstop flights when possible: Fewer connections mean fewer chances for missed flights or lost luggage

Download your airline's app and turn on notifications: This is how you'll find out about cancellations or delays in real-time

Consider adding travel insurance: Make sure your policy covers trip cancellations, delays, and missed connections

Airlines offering flexibility

Major airlines, including American, Delta, United and Southwest, are temporarily waiving change fees to help travelers adjust their plans.

However, with conditions changing daily, travelers should check directly with their airline's website or app for the most current information and policies.

Staying informed through official airline channels remains the best way to protect both your travel plans and your wallet during these uncertain times.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

