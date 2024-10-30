Swifties take Indianapolis: How to snag last-minute Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming close to the Tri-State this weekend!

Swift will have three shows in Indianapolis, and of course, tickets are not cheap.

It's been a long time coming for Swifties like Brittany Matheny, who won the battle with Ticketmaster more than a year ago. Now, the weekend is finally here.

“I panic-bought floor seats, they were available, and I didn't know what else to do," Matheny said.

Matheny got tickets for her and her 12-year-old niece, Molly.

"I paid $608 for both tickets at face value with all the Ticketmaster fees," Matheny said.

Matheny has been checking resale sites to see what tickets have been going for in her section this week.

"The resale value on those tickets is $3,765 right now, last time I looked," she said. “I felt very justified in our purchase."

We asked viewers on Facebook how much they paid for tickets and a hotel room if they are heading to Indy.

"Going to the grave with that answer. But I’m making my 8-year-old's dream come true! YOLO," one user responded.

The event is expected to attract upwards of 200,000 visitors and fans, resulting in a nine-figure economic impact. 89% of the tickets for this weekend's shows were bought outside of the Indianapolis area.

"I'm confident that visitors will see the city rolling out the red carpet for Taylor Swift on all fronts,” said Clare Clark with Visit Indy. “When they immediately arrive to the city, they will see Taylor on a 30-story hotel, head to toe, literally descending and looking over the city and welcoming these Swifties for one final show here in the US."

Short-term rental bookings are up 207% in Indianapolis compared to last year during the same weekend. Downtown hotels officially are sold out for this weekend.

"They (downtown hotels) were commanding a rate three times the average rate for this time on a standard weekend,” Clark said.

Matheny said she booked a hotel about thirty minutes out from Lucas Oil Stadium to get a better deal.

"With rewards points and everything, my aunt was able to book the room for, I think it was $171,” she said.

Still looking for tickets?

If you don't have tickets yet, keep checking back. Ticketmaster has been known to drop more tickets the week of the concert at face value.

“When the stage is set, that's when the tickets will drop for extra seats that are open,” Matheny said. “That's been the trend with New Orleans and with Miami. I know a couple of people who are going just to Tay-gate all day and hoping that tickets drop as they get closer.”

Matheny said to keep checking back on Ticketmaster on Wednesday and Thursday to see if more tickets drop.

Heading to Indianapolis?

Visit Indyencourages out-of-town fans to arrive early to help with traffic and explore the city's offerings before the concert.

Clark said the city is prepared to handle the influx of visitors, with many events and activities planned to keep fans engaged.



Visit Indy

For example, the city has renamed 32 street signs with Taylor Swift-themed names, creating a scavenger hunt for fans.

Visit Indy

If you are heading to Indianapolis without a ticket, many Taylor Swift-themed activities are happening around the city.

During the shows in Cincinnati, many gathered around Paycor Stadium to listen to the music. This will not be allowed in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil Stadium announced they will not be allowing tailgating around the stadium for safety reasons.

Be cautious of scammers

With tickets in such high demand, scammers are taking full advantage.

A local Hamilton family learned that if a "friend" offers to sell you cheaper tickets, make sure it is really your friend.

Jeremy Robinson wanted to surprise his stepdaughter with a pair of tickets to the U.S. return of the Eras Tour.

"I had a buddy whose page popped up and said they had tickets at face value," Robinson said.

With resale sites showing tickets for $2,000 and up, it was an offer he couldn't refuse.

“He was asking $400 a piece for the tickets," he said.

Robinson transferred $800 through a money transfer service to a bank account provided by the seller.

Within minutes, his money was gone.

"Then everything was blocked, and the Facebook page was deleted, and the post was taken down," Robinson said.

To prevent a ticket nightmare like this, the Better Business Bureau suggests you only buy from reputable resellers who take credit cards and offer a money-back guarantee in the event the ticket is fraudulent.

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com