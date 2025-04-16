Last-minute Easter candy deals: Fill your basket without breaking the bank

Easter is just a few days away, so it's time to gather those festive goodies. Whether you need candy, toys, or the perfect basket, we’ve done the research for you.

Here are the best deals available to help you save money this Easter:

Sweet Savings at Schneider’s Sweet Shop

Easter is one of the busiest times of the year for Schneider's Sweet Shop in Bellevue. Known for their specialty personalized chocolate eggs, they offer an array of goodies that make for memorable gifts.

"If you want to just come in the store, we have them all ready to go that say Easter on them," said Kelly Schneider-Morgan, the owner of Schneider's.

Customers also have the option to personalize their eggs with names.

Customer Lonnie Delaney recently ordered personalized eggs for Easter.

“I saw this on Channel 9 news, the eggs with the names on them, and I decided to order two for my grandchildren,” Delaney said.

Another smart shopping tip: The more chocolate eggs you buy, the more you save.

“If you’re just buying one, it’s going to cost you way more than it would to buy a box of 20,” Schneider-Morgan said.

Peanut Butter Opera Cream Crosses and Bunnies for $4.19

16 Chocolate-Dipped Marshmallow Eggs for $19.95

Save time and money on a host gift

If customers purchase a box of marshmallow eggs, it comes with free Easter gift wrapping, making them a great choice for your holiday host. Schneider’s also creates pre-made Easter baskets, which can save you time and money by combining everything you need in one purchase.

Target’s Easter Deals

Target is running a promotion through Saturday: Buy one, get one 25% off on Easter chocolate and candy. The store has a wide selection, including basket builders, bagged candy and a variety of baskets to choose from.

“The small bunnies for $5 are always a hit, but the trendy Squishmallows are priced at $20 each," said Seth Horvath, general manager of Target in West Chester.

Many of Target’s basket builders are available for under $5, making it easy to create the perfect Easter basket on a budget.

Discounts at Kroger

For those shopping at Kroger, you can find discounts of up to 40% off on Easter essentials and last-minute candy. Kroger also features a special online section dedicated to toys and goodies for $5 or less, perfect for filling Easter baskets without overspending.

Budget-Friendly Options at the Dollar Store

Don’t overlook Dollar Stores. This is a great place to find affordable candy and small toys that can easily add to your Easter basket.

A Tip for Next Year

