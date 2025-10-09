How to save money on Halloween costumes, decorations this year

CINCINNATI — Walking through traditional costume stores reveals some frightening price tags. A simple hot dog costume costs $40, while a creepy clown outfit runs $35.

The National Retail Federation says spending on Halloween essentials is at an all-time high this year. However, with some creativity and strategic shopping, families can still enjoy the holiday without overspending on costumes their kids will only wear for a few hours.

Cathie Dehart, an experienced thrift shopper, has perfected the art of creating budget-friendly costumes. She built her own award-winning clown costume using thrifted items for a fraction of retail cost.

"I found a pair of men's pajama bottoms that were about that wide, and I ran a coat hanger around it so it stood out. Then I had suspenders and shoes that were that long," Dehart said.

Her DIY approach paid off in more ways than one.

"I won first place with it," Dehart said.

Bryan Smith from Goodwill demonstrates how far your dollar can stretch at thrift stores.

"You have right here the 'Count Cutie' … this is $5.99, looks like it was originally $29.99," Smith said.

A pioneer boy costume that retails for $39.99 elsewhere costs only $12.99 at Goodwill.

To inspire creativity, Goodwill created special "costume cards" that show shoppers how to transform basic clothing items into multiple costume options. One card demonstrates how a simple black dress can become a black cat, witch or "Little Miss Dread" costume. Another card uses a white button-down shirt to create chef, pirate or mad scientist looks.

Additional money-saving strategies

Beyond thrift shopping, several other approaches can help reduce Halloween costs:



Swap with friends and family — Ask around before purchasing new costumes

Shop discount retailers — Stores like TJ Maxx and HomeGoods often sell costumes and decorations for significantly less

Consider costume rentals — Renting is often cheaper than buying and creates less waste

Get creative with DIY options — Use items you already own as costume foundations

The key to celebrating Halloween on a budget is combining strategy with creativity. With a little planning, families can enjoy all the spooky fun without the scary price tag.

