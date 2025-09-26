How to maximize freebies and savings at the Kroger Wellness Festival in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Wellness Festival is underway in downtown Cincinnati, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the two-day event on 5th Street.

The festival, which runs from Main Street to Columbia Parkway, offers attendees a chance to score significant savings while exploring health and wellness options.

What freebies are available

Vendors and sponsors are handing out an extensive array of free items, including:



Fresh produce (avocados, corn, apples, bananas, pineapple)

Beauty products (lotion, soap, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, lip gloss, mascara)

Household essentials (Over-the-counter medicines, Band-Aids, laundry detergent, scent beads)

Snacks and beverages (granola bars, energy drinks, coconut water)

Sample products from various other vendors and sponsors

"It's a wonderful two-day event starting on Friday and then continuing on Saturday, where attendees can really come and get information and inspiration on how they can improve their health," said Jenifer Moore, Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager.

Moore said there will also be a produce alley with fresh fruits and vegetables available for free.

"But then also what we're really excited about is the panels that complement those experiences where you can really come hear from, you know, some celebrities, some local fan favorites too, about what they're doing in the community to support members of the community, but also themselves to support their health and wellness," she said.

Festival-goers share their strategies

Diane Obrian already had bags full of freebies when we showed up Friday morning.

"There's a lot of stuff I wouldn't normally buy," said Diane Obrian. "And I think that's key is we're trying to step out and try things that I wouldn't normally buy and saying, OK, does this work? Do I want to buy this again?"

She also recommends not loading up on more than you can carry.

Even though they're giving out free stuff, it pays off for the vendors.

"We have a great snack that, usually, when people try it, they like it and will buy it. We're also giving out BOGO coupons," said Allison Lin, co-founder and COO of Like Air Puffcorn.

Those at the L'Oreal tent said it's been a great turnout so far.

"Very steady line to the point that we're kind of saying this is like trick or treating for adults," she said.

Other things to do

The festival offers more than just free products. If you go, you'll also see:



Health and wellness panels featuring celebrities and local personalities

Interactive activities, including yoga and pickleball

Produce alley with additional free produce items

Educational workshops on physical and emotional wellness

Two concerts (All-American Rejects on Friday and Third Eye Blind Saturday)

It runs both Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

