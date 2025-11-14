Here's how to find savings on holiday decorations and keep energy bills low

CINCINNATI — With nice weather this weekend, it could be the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday decorating. I found simple ways to keep your decorating costs down and your energy bill even lower.

Look for the best deals on holiday lights in stores

Seth Horvath, store manager at Target, walked me through the store, pointing out some of the biggest savings on the shelves.

"Christmas lights are 40% off. That is one of the best deals you'll see all year," Horvath said.

He highlighted their popular Wondershop brand, which offers everything from LED to warm conventional lights at discounted prices.

Christmas trees, ornaments, and other holiday decor are 40% off through Saturday at Target.

Use smart strategies to slash your holiday energy costs

According to Ohio's Consumer Council, holiday months can push utility bills higher with increased heating use, ovens and stoves working overtime, plus all those holiday light displays.

If you want to light up your home with a holiday display without sacrificing your budget, here are some things you can do to keep your energy bill low:

Switch to LED bulbs over incandescent bulbs

Cuts lighting costs by more than 80%

Duke Energy's holiday lighting calculator shows significant savings

For C-9 bulbs used 6 hours daily: Save more than $40 per month

Use smart plugs or timers

Set lights to turn on only during peak viewing hours

Automatically control when decorations are powered

This eliminates forgetting to turn the lights off

Go for fewer, bigger decorations

Larger statement pieces create a big visual impact

Requires fewer lights overall

More dramatic effect with less energy consumption

Mix in non-electric decor

Garlands, ribbons and bows add impact with zero energy use

Natural elements like pine cones and greenery can add to your display

Create a big visual impact without wasting money

"We can get carried away in the holiday season," said shopping expert Michelle Madhok.

Madhok says there are plenty of ways to make your home look festive without spending much at all.

"There are lots of things in nature. You can grab pine cones and greenery and make your own," Madhok said.

