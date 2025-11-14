Here's how to find savings on holiday decorations and keep energy bills low

CINCINNATI — With nice weather this weekend, it could be the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday decorating. I found simple ways to keep your decorating costs down and your energy bill even lower.
Look for the best deals on holiday lights in stores
Seth Horvath, store manager at Target, walked me through the store, pointing out some of the biggest savings on the shelves.
"Christmas lights are 40% off. That is one of the best deals you'll see all year," Horvath said.
He highlighted their popular Wondershop brand, which offers everything from LED to warm conventional lights at discounted prices.
Christmas trees, ornaments, and other holiday decor are 40% off through Saturday at Target.
Use smart strategies to slash your holiday energy costs
According to Ohio's Consumer Council, holiday months can push utility bills higher with increased heating use, ovens and stoves working overtime, plus all those holiday light displays.
If you want to light up your home with a holiday display without sacrificing your budget, here are some things you can do to keep your energy bill low:
Switch to LED bulbs over incandescent bulbs
- Cuts lighting costs by more than 80%
- Duke Energy's holiday lighting calculator shows significant savings
- For C-9 bulbs used 6 hours daily: Save more than $40 per month
Use smart plugs or timers
- Set lights to turn on only during peak viewing hours
- Automatically control when decorations are powered
- This eliminates forgetting to turn the lights off
Go for fewer, bigger decorations
- Larger statement pieces create a big visual impact
- Requires fewer lights overall
- More dramatic effect with less energy consumption
Mix in non-electric decor
- Garlands, ribbons and bows add impact with zero energy use
- Natural elements like pine cones and greenery can add to your display
- Create a big visual impact without wasting money
"We can get carried away in the holiday season," said shopping expert Michelle Madhok.
Madhok says there are plenty of ways to make your home look festive without spending much at all.
"There are lots of things in nature. You can grab pine cones and greenery and make your own," Madhok said.
