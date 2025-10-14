Here are some tips for scoring cheap last-minute Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for their Thursday night showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and team officials want to see a sea of white in the stands — not a single yellow towel in sight.

The goal is to have every seat filled with a Bengals fan dressed in white for what promises to be a crucial divisional matchup.

Tickets remain available for Thursday night's game, but prices vary significantly depending on where you look. According to Payton Phillips, the Bengals' director of fan acquisition and development, timing your purchase can make a big difference.

"Some resellers will try to push the price up leading into kickoff, and some will try to push the price down," Phillips said.

Typically, the best time to purchase tickets is within 48 hours of game time. But sometimes, it's a waiting game. Prices can drop dramatically an hour or two before kickoff, or even after the game starts.

Check back frequently, as additional tickets may become available soon. The visiting team is always allocated some tickets that could be released back to the public, if there are any left over.

"Every team in the league gets a small allotment of a few hundred tickets to use for their internal purposes at each game," Phillips said. "You'll see those come online here probably within the next 24 hours or so."

The Bengals are offering discounts for military members and educators, with prices starting as low as $50.

"A pretty steep opportunity there for those folks," Phillips said. "Those tickets for those games usually go $100 plus at a minimum. So they are a pretty special opportunity."

If you're interested, email streak@bengals.nfl.net or call 513-455-8888 for more information. You'll need to show your .mil or .edu email address to qualify.

Compare prices across multiple platforms like:

StubHub

Vivid Seats

TickPick

Gametime

SeatGeek

Vivid Seats: 15% off your first order (capped at $20) when you sign up for emails

Gametime: $20 off purchases of $200 or more with code "SAVE20"

