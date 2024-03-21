Consumer Reports warns about home security cameras that are easy to hack into

CINCINNATI — Millions of homeowners now get some peace of mind from doorbell and home security cameras.

But that could be just an illusion if the cameras are easily hacked.

Consumer Reports has just issued a warning that some inexpensive cameras are very accessible to hackers.

The magazine claims inexpensive doorbell cams made by Eken, and sold under the Eken and Tuck brand names, have "serious security issues."

The cameras have been sold by Amazon, Walmart and other sites.

The report claims hackers can easily spy on your video feed to your smartphone, due to security vulnerabilities in the Aiwit mobile app that they use.

How to protect yourself when buying cameras

Consumer Reports says it's important to go with a reputable brand that gets top reviews.

Prices on cameras and smart home devices are all pretty similar, so you may want to first decide if you want to work with the Nest system, the Ring system, Arlo or someone else.

Ring and Blink are both now part of Amazon, while Nest is part of Google.

Choose your "universe," spend between $200 and $2,000, and you can now create your own smart home, with cameras, and voice-activated controllers for lights and doors like Alexa (Amazon) or Google Home.

But one caution: IT consultant Dave Hatter of Intrust IT Security says even with the best systems, a hacker can watch your video cameras, and more, if you don't change your default passwords.

"If you just buy a Nest thermostat and don't change any of the settings, you're ripe for hacking," a hacker told us.

Hatter says to protect yourself:



Change the default password on every smart device while installing it.

Put any laptop you use for banking or tax filing on a separate WiFi network (not used for cameras, gaming, or TV's) if possible.

Keep cameras and Alexa-type devices out of bedroom areas, because even with the best passwords, you never know.

Walmart tells Consumer Reports it is pulling those Eken cameras from its stores, and offering refunds if you purchased one.

Eken, meantime, tells Consumer Reports it is looking into its findings.

It said, "Eken has a dedicated R&D team and a robust and thorough R&D process to ensure our consumers’ privacy and safety are protected."

In the meantime, though you may want to go with a top-rated brand, so you don't waste your money.

