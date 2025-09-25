An investigation uncovered dozens posing as legit businesses on Walmart marketplace. Here's how to spot fakes

CINCINNATI — Shopping online has never been easier, but a new investigation reveals the growing danger lurking behind those convenient clicks and attractive prices.

A recent CNBC investigation uncovered dozens of sellers on Walmart's marketplace posing as legitimate businesses, with some peddling fake health and beauty items to unsuspecting consumers.

"It's a very big problem, mainly because you don't know what you're getting until it arrives," said Christine Hayley from the Better Business Bureau.

The scope of this problem is staggering. U.S. Customs data shows that counterfeit seizures more than doubled between 2020 and 2024, highlighting the rapid growth of this issue.

What's fueling the fake product boom?

The surge in counterfeit goods stems from changing shopping habits:



Increased reliance on online marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart

Consumer attraction to convenience and low prices

Some third-party sellers are exploiting marketplace platforms

In response to these concerns, Walmart has tightened its vetting process and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for counterfeit products, according to CNBC. However, the threat persists across the platform.

Even Walmart's "Pre-Loved Luxury" section, which offers discounted high-end designer bags, contains potential pitfalls. Many items aren't sold by Walmart directly but by third-party sellers.

Key distinction to remember: When Walmart sells an item directly, it will clearly state "Sold and Shipped by Walmart" under the shipping or pickup info on the website.

Third-party sellers will display different company names, such as "Gabby's Bags" for a Michael Kors bag example.

Red flags that signal fake products

Suspiciously low prices Missing business information, like contact info or address Suspicious reviews (i.e. reviews that sound identical or overly similar)

Protecting yourself from counterfeits

Always check who's really selling the product before making a purchase. A low price might be tempting, but verifying the seller's legitimacy can save you from receiving dangerous or ineffective counterfeit goods.

If you believe you've purchased a counterfeit product, report it to the Better Business Bureau to help protect other consumers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

