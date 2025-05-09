Amazon pays up: Milford homeowner receives $6,000 after delivery driver walked through fresh concrete

MILFORD, Ohio — Amazon has issued a $6,000 check to a Milford homeowner after a delivery driver walked through his freshly poured concrete driveway.

Eric Scholz came to us after Amazon initially refused to cover the damages for the ruined concrete. The incident was captured on Scholz's Ring camera, which showed the driver acknowledging the mistake immediately after it happened.

"Was it wet paint?” the driver asked in the ring camera video.

Scholz responds, telling the driver that it was concrete, and they had just finished pouring it.

“Oh man, I'm sorry about that man," the driver can be heard saying in the video.

Despite this on-camera admission and apology, Amazon initially claimed there wasn't enough evidence they caused the damage.

When we visited Scholz in Milford to see how we could help, he expressed hope for a resolution.

"If Amazon wants to send their contractors out to fix the driveway, I'm OK with that. If they just wanna pay us to have our contractor do it, I'm OK with that too," Scholz said.

After our story aired, Amazon finally stepped up and resolved the issue.

In an email to us, Scholz wrote: "Great news, Amazon has issued a check to make this right! I want to thank you for the assistance, I'm certain this wouldn't have happened without the power of WCPO."

An Amazon spokesperson told us: "We've apologized to the customer and are glad we were able to resolve this directly with them."

This serves as a valuable reminder for all homeowners — if a delivery driver damages your property, document everything immediately. Take photos, gather witness information and file a claim right away.

Consider investing in a doorbell camera. In this case, that video evidence ultimately made all the difference.

