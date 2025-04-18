9 ways to avoid buying a flood-damaged used car

If you’re in the market for a used car, remember to remain cautious — especially after recent flooding.

Floods have left many cars with extensive water damage. Keith Brown, owner of K&M Automotive, warns buyers that these flooded vehicles are often deemed a total loss.

"If you have a vehicle that's flooded, you're not gonna repair it, insurance isn't gonna cover it, whatever it may be," Brown said.

He said that while some individuals may decide to scrap these vehicles, others could try to clean them up and sell them to people unaware of the extensive damage.

"It can definitely lead to bigger issues that are expensive to fix and actually hard to find," he said.

To help buyers avoid these costly mistakes, he's sharing advice to help you identify potential flood damage, so you don't make a purchase you regret.

1. Be aware of flood damage risks

Flooded cars are often a total loss: Insurance may not cover repair costs, leading some sellers to unload damaged vehicles on unsuspecting buyers.

2. Get the vehicle's history

Check reports: Always obtain a vehicle history report (like Carfax) to see if the car has been reported as flood-damaged.

3. Understand the seller's reputation

Buy from reputable dealers: Opt for established dealerships known for their integrity, as they are less likely to sell problematic vehicles.

4. Obtain an independent inspection

Before the purchase, schedule an inspection: This will typically cost between $70 and $140. The investment can save you from costly repairs down the line.

5. Look for signs of water damage

Be on the lookout for:



Mildew or musty smells: An indication of moisture inside the vehicle.

An indication of moisture inside the vehicle. Condensation on glass: Presence of moisture where it shouldn’t be.

6. Check for visible water lines

Inspect carpets and interiors: Look for stains or lines on carpets, seats and door panels that may indicate water damage.

7. Inspect the spare tire well

Overlooked areas: Brown said the spare tire well is often overlooked during detailing or cleaning. He said because it’s a low area, it can often trap water and debris. Rust or debris found here is a strong indicator of potential flood damage.

8. Inspect the interior

Red flags: Brand-new interiors on older cars could be a sign that repairs were possibly made to mask flood damage.

9. Check the car's title

Look for key markings: Any indication of "flood" or "salvage" could mean the vehicle had significant water damage previously.

Stay informed and proactive when purchasing a used car after flooding. Following these tips can help you avoid costly mistakes and ensure you get a reliable vehicle.

