Mercy Health hosting job fairs to fill 350 open positions amid staffing shortages, new initiatives

CINCINNATI — Mercy Health Cincinnati is looking to fill hundreds of open positions, the majority directly involved in patient care, through a series of hiring events on Feb. 19.
The hospital network, which is the largest health care system in Ohio, said the openings are in part connected to a shortage of health care workers due to COVID-19, but pointed out other factors are playing a part as well.
“Obviously you’ve seen on the news about the staffing shortages in health care in general,” said Tamiko Mauldin, a professional recruiter with Bon Secours Mercy Health. “Some of them have grown with COVID. Some of them are new positions that we have. There are still a lot of new initiatives that are happening, so not just as a result of the pandemic.”
Those hiring events will take place at each of Mercy Health’s hospitals in the Tri-State, along with a few other locations, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. According to Mauldin, hiring managers will be on-site so participants could potentially get on-the-spot job offers. There are also sign-on incentives that vary based on position.
“Having that competitive pay is very helpful to keep attracting great talent to Mercy, as well as the work-life balance we have and the support to grow your career,” Mauldin said.
Mercy Health will be hiring a variety of positions, some of which don’t require even a high school degree, so it is encouraging people of all backgrounds to attend. Those positions include:
- Behavioral Health Professionals (interviews at Clermont Hospital)
- Cooks
- Imaging
- Lab
- LPN (interviews at Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians)
- Medical Assistants (interviews at Mercy Health Physicians)
- Patient Access
- Pharmacy Techs
- Respiratory Therapist
- RN
- STNA/Care Companions
- Surgical Technologists
These are the locations for hiring events on Feb. 19:
- Mercy Health — Anderson Hospital, 7500 State Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255
- Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital, 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia, OH 45103
- Mercy Health — Fairfield Hospital, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 (Fairfield HealthPlex)
- Mercy Health — West Hospital, 3300 Mercy Health Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45211
- The Jewish Hospital — Mercy Health, 4777 E Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236
- Mercy Health Physicians, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 (Fairfield HealthPlex)
- RN Market Float Pool, 4777 E Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236
READ MORE
Mercy Health bringing new, 60-bed hospital and medical complex to Mason
Burnout, full beds, tearful goodbyes: Inside a local COVID-19 unit