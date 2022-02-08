Mercy Health hosting job fairs to fill 350 open positions amid staffing shortages, new initiatives

CINCINNATI — Mercy Health Cincinnati is looking to fill hundreds of open positions, the majority directly involved in patient care, through a series of hiring events on Feb. 19.

The hospital network, which is the largest health care system in Ohio, said the openings are in part connected to a shortage of health care workers due to COVID-19, but pointed out other factors are playing a part as well.

“Obviously you’ve seen on the news about the staffing shortages in health care in general,” said Tamiko Mauldin, a professional recruiter with Bon Secours Mercy Health. “Some of them have grown with COVID. Some of them are new positions that we have. There are still a lot of new initiatives that are happening, so not just as a result of the pandemic.”

Those hiring events will take place at each of Mercy Health’s hospitals in the Tri-State, along with a few other locations, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. According to Mauldin, hiring managers will be on-site so participants could potentially get on-the-spot job offers. There are also sign-on incentives that vary based on position.

“Having that competitive pay is very helpful to keep attracting great talent to Mercy, as well as the work-life balance we have and the support to grow your career,” Mauldin said.

Mercy Health will be hiring a variety of positions, some of which don’t require even a high school degree, so it is encouraging people of all backgrounds to attend. Those positions include:



Behavioral Health Professionals (interviews at Clermont Hospital)

Cooks

Imaging

Lab

LPN (interviews at Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians)

Medical Assistants (interviews at Mercy Health Physicians)

Patient Access

Pharmacy Techs

Respiratory Therapist

RN

STNA/Care Companions

Surgical Technologists

These are the locations for hiring events on Feb. 19:



Mercy Health — Anderson Hospital, 7500 State Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital, 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia, OH 45103

Mercy Health — Fairfield Hospital, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 (Fairfield HealthPlex)

Mercy Health — West Hospital, 3300 Mercy Health Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45211

The Jewish Hospital — Mercy Health, 4777 E Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Mercy Health Physicians, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 (Fairfield HealthPlex)

RN Market Float Pool, 4777 E Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

READ MORE

Mercy Health bringing new, 60-bed hospital and medical complex to Mason

Burnout, full beds, tearful goodbyes: Inside a local COVID-19 unit